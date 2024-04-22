Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) recently:

4/22/2024 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Southwestern Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

4/12/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

4/4/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

2/24/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

