Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $142.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $159.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.05.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

