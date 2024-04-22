Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

