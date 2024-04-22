Strs Ohio Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

