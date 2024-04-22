Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $182.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

