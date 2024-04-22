Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

