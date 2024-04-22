TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TELUS worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Stock Up 0.9 %

TU opened at $15.92 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.