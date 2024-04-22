TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TELUS worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.
TELUS Stock Up 0.9 %
TU opened at $15.92 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
