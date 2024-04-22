Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 454 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.3 %

HSIC stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

