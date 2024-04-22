West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.
Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$106.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$121.64.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.34%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
