1,195 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.