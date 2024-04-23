17,042 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

