246 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.21.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $629.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $679.24 and its 200-day moving average is $573.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

