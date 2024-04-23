6,077 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,466,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after buying an additional 223,139 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

