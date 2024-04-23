abrdn plc Acquires 10,230 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $438.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.90.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

