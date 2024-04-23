abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 428.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

MOH opened at $362.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

