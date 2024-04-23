abrdn plc Purchases 56,358 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

abrdn plc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.39% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $38,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.