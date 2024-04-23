abrdn plc Sells 64,404 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,404 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.77% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $32,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 219,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.