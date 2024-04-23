Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Allegion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

