AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AB opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

