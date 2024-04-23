Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

