Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

AMZN stock opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

