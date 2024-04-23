AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

