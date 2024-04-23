AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AppFolio by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7,162.05 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $253.42.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Get Our Latest Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.