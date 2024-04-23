Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 15.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

