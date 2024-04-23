Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,982,000.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPKLU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Spark I Acquisition Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

