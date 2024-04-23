CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.61-1.63 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

