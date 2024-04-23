Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,260 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ENI by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

