Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock valued at $68,440,330. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA stock opened at $456.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.