Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $80,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.94%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

