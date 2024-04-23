Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,091.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,095.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

