Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

