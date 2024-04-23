Cwm LLC Has $39.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

