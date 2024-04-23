Cwm LLC Sells 5,882 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.