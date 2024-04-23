Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $2 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,217,000 after buying an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,784,000 after buying an additional 7,569,714 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 1,609,312 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,801,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,788,000 after buying an additional 1,751,300 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

