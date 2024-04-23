Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.