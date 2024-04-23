Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.80. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.