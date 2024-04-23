First Command Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $170,456,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

