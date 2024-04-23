FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,837 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 153,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FSK stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.