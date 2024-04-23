FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Lifted by Analyst

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

HLT opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

