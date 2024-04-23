General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $249,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

