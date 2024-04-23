Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 66.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 348,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.22, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.08 and a 200 day moving average of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

