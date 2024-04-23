Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

