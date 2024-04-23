HC Wainwright Comments on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

