Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 6,371 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $477.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

