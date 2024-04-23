Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.8 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

