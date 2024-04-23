HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $633.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $399.48 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

