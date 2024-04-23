Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $3,566,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels
In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
NYSE H opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.