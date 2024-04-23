iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000.

IWV stock opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $231.02 and a 1-year high of $300.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

