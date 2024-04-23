J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

