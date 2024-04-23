Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.